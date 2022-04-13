Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to report sales of $76.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $77.16 million. Upland Software posted sales of $73.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $317.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.74 million to $320.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $333.70 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $337.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Upland Software by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 261,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Upland Software by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 9,888.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 729,160 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $503.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.93.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.