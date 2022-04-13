Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Brokerages expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will post $16.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.17 million to $16.50 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $15.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $65.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.95. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.