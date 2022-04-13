Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will report sales of $339.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $348.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.30 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $322.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

