Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NYSE HGV traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $49.07. 4,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,592. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $1,441,172,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after purchasing an additional 638,646 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.