Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

