Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.53. 390,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,417. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

