Zacks: Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Univest Financial reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

