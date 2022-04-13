Zacks: Analysts Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. Rattler Midstream reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTLR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

