Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCFC. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 283,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.