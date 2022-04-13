Zacks: Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.14 Million

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to report $202.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.43 million to $207.07 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $187.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $607.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $572.78 million to $626.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $652.50 million, with estimates ranging from $636.54 million to $682.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,008,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

