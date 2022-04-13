Zacks: Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Freshpet posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -154.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

