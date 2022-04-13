Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.41 Million

Brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $11.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $49.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $104.46 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $270.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,562 shares of company stock worth $3,282,851 over the last three months. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 988,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,766. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

