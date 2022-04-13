Zacks: Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $83.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $82.50 million. DZS posted sales of $81.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year sales of $395.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $437.05 million, with estimates ranging from $420.71 million to $453.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DZS by 87,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DZS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 162,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.25. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

