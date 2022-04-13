Zacks: Analysts Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.44). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $541,186.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,099 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 126,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 201,613 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

