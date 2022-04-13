Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,974,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,137,000.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $35.53 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

