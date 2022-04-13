Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. TELUS reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

TU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

