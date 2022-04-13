Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,724,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,907,000 after buying an additional 138,913 shares during the last quarter.

NSIT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 2,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

