Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will post $1.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $2.12 million. Delcath Systems reported sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $5.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.07 million, with estimates ranging from $17.46 million to $24.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.46. 46,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.23. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,780. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

