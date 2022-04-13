Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. 859,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,919. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $880.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

