Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $4,679,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

