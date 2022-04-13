Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.91.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

