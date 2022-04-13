Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 82,851 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fluor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Fluor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

