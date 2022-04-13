Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,560 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

