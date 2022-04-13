Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338,995 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 968,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,728,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -153.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

