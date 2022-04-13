Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 77,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

