Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTH. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

