Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,659 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of New Jersey Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,655,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,339,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

