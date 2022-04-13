Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,295 Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 466.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,444,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,703 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 141.4% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,751,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 888,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4,009.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 829,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 809,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

