Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $7.63

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.63, but opened at $7.32. Youdao shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 939 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $859.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.