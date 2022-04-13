Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of YOKEY opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.
About Yokogawa Electric (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yokogawa Electric (YOKEY)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.