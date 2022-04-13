Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $486.80

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 486.80 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 483.20 ($6.30), with a volume of 967307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.60 ($6.17).

YCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.67) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.52) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £885.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 354.94.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

