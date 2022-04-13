Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.64

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.64 and last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 438590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.39.

YRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$590.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.65. The company has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at C$770,575.52. Insiders have sold a total of 332,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,880 in the last three months.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

