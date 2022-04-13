Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Certara by 95.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $2,521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,352 shares of company stock valued at $8,430,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

