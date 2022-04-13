Xponance Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.55 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,750. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

