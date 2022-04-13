Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,295 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 151.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

