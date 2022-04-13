Xponance Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 257.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 154,845 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,376,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at $8,394,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,655,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $272.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $172.84 and a 52 week high of $274.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.62.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

