Xponance Inc. Invests $226,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

SUM stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

