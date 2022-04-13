Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.70

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xperi by 92.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter valued at $975,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

