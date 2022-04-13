XMON (XMON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.23 Million

XMON (XMON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $30,138.04 or 0.75289043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. XMON has a market cap of $45.05 million and $3.23 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.70 or 0.07538639 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,058.98 or 1.00072941 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

