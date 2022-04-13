Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $30.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.25.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.