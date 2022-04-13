Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 18th (NASDAQ:WWACU)

Worldwide Webb Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 18th. Worldwide Webb Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWACU. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,023,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

