Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.67

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 698486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

