Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.67

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 698486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

