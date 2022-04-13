Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

NYSE:WIT opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

