Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Shares of WTFC opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,378,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

