WINkLink (WIN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $291.76 million and $117.01 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.46 or 0.07538768 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,234.81 or 1.00133103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041307 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars.

