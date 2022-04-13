William Blair Downgrades Datto (NYSE:MSP) to Market Perform

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,252 shares of company stock worth $10,909,235. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Datto by 667.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

