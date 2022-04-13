Widercoin One Day Volume Reaches $120.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Widercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $3,056.69 and $120.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.07 or 0.07472017 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,989.89 or 0.99859969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041169 BTC.

About Widercoin

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

