WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.93 Million

Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) will announce sales of $20.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.20 million and the highest is $21.84 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $83.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.06 million to $86.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHF. StockNews.com downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $355.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

