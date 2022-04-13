Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.14

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$65.14 and last traded at C$64.98, with a volume of 558413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.50.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.33 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total transaction of C$285,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,551,976.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.